Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Stake; Incline Global Management Has Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $1.12 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 1.37 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 732,664 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2.98 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Int Grp owns 139,976 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 83,498 shares. New South Incorporated holds 2.51% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 21,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 227,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 178,200 shares. Legacy Private owns 0.16% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 47,150 shares. Wendell David Associate has 13,500 shares. Horizon Invs Limited accumulated 7,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 208,551 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.98 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

