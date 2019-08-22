Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Holding by $732,000 as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Position by $959,420

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Financial Lc holds 749 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt owns 1,026 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust Bancshares Na, Kansas-based fund reported 4,025 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 4.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm holds 0.11% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 76 were reported by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Alleghany De holds 28,500 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Ems LP has 48,610 shares. Marathon Asset Llp invested in 47,484 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.57% or 7,097 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,545 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Ocean Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monarch Capital stated it has 12,737 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 3,084 are held by Loudon Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Harvey Investment Ltd Llc invested 2.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome stated it has 4.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amg Funds Limited holds 1.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,378 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 692,047 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Security Natl Co reported 35,889 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 29,600 are held by Long Road Inv Counsel Llc. Franklin Resources holds 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 11.17 million shares. Sun Life accumulated 2,392 shares. Moreover, Grassi Investment Mgmt has 0.97% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 53,200 shares.