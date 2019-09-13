Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $590,417; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Maintains Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 133,685 shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 152,156 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95 million, down from 156,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 2.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE) by 245,555 shares to 566,434 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 252,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.68 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Coca-Cola (KO) Stands Out From Soft Drink Peers – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,173 shares. Sterling Ltd Com owns 920,401 shares. Stevens Capital Lp invested in 56,801 shares. Inv House Lc holds 54,707 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Co has 27,046 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 30,595 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.33% or 59,501 shares. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 261,767 shares. Truepoint Inc has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,809 are held by First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 7.00 million shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,744 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc owns 3,583 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 20,265 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 41,709 shares. City Of London Invest Mngmt Limited reported 207,166 shares. 383,324 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Robinson Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.32% or 651,350 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp, New York-based fund reported 113,849 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 48,751 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 414,521 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 176,568 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 1,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 10,705 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 99,349 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 24,035 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MAV Beauty Brands reports second quarter 2019 financial results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MAV Beauty Brands Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Unloved Bond CEF Is Taking Off: Buy MAV Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 11, 2017.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) by 19,655 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 143,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,589 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).