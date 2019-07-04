Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Its Stake by $300,974; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 9,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, down from 155,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,071 shares to 201,224 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 8,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 9,911 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Wheatland Advisors has 0.43% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Philadelphia Trust Communications reported 15,889 shares stake. Community Bancorporation Na reported 8,594 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 26.27 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.66% or 86,105 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Limited reported 12,635 shares. Bollard Lc stated it has 166 shares. 3,139 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Acg Wealth holds 16,097 shares. Haverford Trust has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 26,880 shares. North American Management Corp accumulated 152,415 shares. 1.45 million were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has 8,053 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J holds 106,897 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Llc owns 31,929 shares. First Business Fincl Service accumulated 3,144 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 10.94 million shares. 13,624 are held by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. 19,159 are owned by Richard C Young &. Davenport And Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.23% or 806,148 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford holds 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 32,965 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has 28,846 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 46,022 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 326,188 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. New York-based Mathes Company has invested 1.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 1.25% or 164,156 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt owns 6,209 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

