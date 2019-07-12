Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Iberiabank Cut Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ftb Advisors Raised Its Holding

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,493 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 20,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 138,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 8.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 32,730 shares to 34,866 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 49,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,981 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ALL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 2.25% or 221,881 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2.88% or 5.50M shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Uss Mgmt Ltd invested in 5.64% or 4.25M shares. Geller Advsrs Lc has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,835 shares. 38,107 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 613,567 shares. Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 19.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verition Fund Limited Co holds 16,378 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc accumulated 39,652 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,800 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 272,027 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0.6% or 5.27 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 222,948 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 300 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.28% or 14,292 shares. Scott & Selber holds 0.19% or 2,975 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc has invested 2.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Optimum Inv accumulated 0.33% or 8,163 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us accumulated 400,836 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Com Dba First Bankers Com reported 42,066 shares. Becker Management accumulated 0.04% or 9,477 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Phocas Financial invested in 0.11% or 8,616 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Company holds 1.93% or 61,247 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.62% or 27,044 shares.