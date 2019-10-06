Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Lifted Stake by $596,705 as Share Price Rose; Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 59,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 845,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.26 million, up from 785,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 109,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,390 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associate invested in 25,541 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 3,793 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 282,355 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,032 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 9.77M shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Communications has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Lc stated it has 15,039 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 30,044 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Matrix Asset Advisors reported 111,548 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Skba Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 70,840 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd holds 2.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 65,132 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc stated it has 393,328 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,232 shares to 6,463 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,055 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

