Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Upped Its Holding; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Price Rose, Baupost Group Has Boosted by $64.57 Million Its Position

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.83M, up from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 711,491 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 952,623 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global: Unclear Path To Shareholder Returns – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00M shares to 9.26M shares, valued at $321.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,818 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,809 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).