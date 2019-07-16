Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $307,440 as Stock Value Rose; Kopernik Global Investors Trimmed Goldcorp New (GG) Position by $14.70 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 22,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 2.84 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn invested in 10,279 shares. Bristol John W has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rodgers Brothers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,181 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Com has 22,132 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Synovus invested in 155,978 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv reported 657,676 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 100,162 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spectrum Grp Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,171 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. 7.08 million are owned by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communication Ma. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 36,198 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.42M shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Units by 28,594 shares to 46,468 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. by 67,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).