Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $494,954; Boeing (BA) Share Value Declined While Lvm Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.20 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,298 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 72,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).