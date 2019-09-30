Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Holding by $338,897 as Share Price Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Covington Investment Advisors Cut Position by $2.46 Million

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,843 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, down from 35,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 2,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 51,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% or 693,900 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,487 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability holds 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,654 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 152,156 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 20,960 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 0.27% or 18,047 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 248,650 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5,924 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital invested in 19,788 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Gru Limited Liability reported 9,335 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.08M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,979 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 3.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hallmark Mngmt reported 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,837 shares to 31,087 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And Incorporated owns 5,955 shares. Motco has invested 1.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 772 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma owns 4,569 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 1.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). D L Carlson Investment Group holds 3,565 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 12.09M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pitcairn accumulated 0.24% or 11,317 shares. Violich Mngmt holds 6,080 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1,227 were reported by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,999 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust has 27,062 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe, Washington-based fund reported 3,229 shares. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.