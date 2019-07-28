Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.61 Million as Market Value Rose; Freeport (FCX) Stake Raised by Cypress Capital Management Wy

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 1562.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 84,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,794 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.29 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 200,397 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 509,922 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 117,700 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 142,748 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Co reported 33,974 shares. Asset Strategies Inc owns 14,290 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc accumulated 19,511 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation has 2.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 36,620 shares. Brinker Inc holds 42,167 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 7,243 shares. 12,320 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation. Interest Ltd Ca invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Long Island Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 98,505 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Texas-based Eagle Global Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 0.77% or 15,986 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 51,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.24M shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Lc has 0.43% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Guardian Management owns 1.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 90,699 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 663,826 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt Inc accumulated 279,900 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 2,418 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Trust invested in 2,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.86M shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 17,378 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.14% or 3.00M shares. Wetherby Asset reported 25,070 shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C. Another trade for 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 was made by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.