Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.61 Million as Market Value Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stock Rose, Girard Partners LTD Lowered Stake by $489,504

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 10,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 41,261 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 51,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 3.26M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 912,532 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

