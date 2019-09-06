Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Fragasso Group Lifted Holding by $693,570; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.04 Million

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 5,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 1.45 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 271,855 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,173 are owned by Hourglass Capital Lc. Veritable LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Century owns 1.51M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,741 are held by Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability. Guardian Cap Advisors LP stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 28,825 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Capital holds 5,860 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.61% or 891,885 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 160,875 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation owns 145,600 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Addenda Capital invested in 34,055 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 69,407 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 465,812 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 262,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,810 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Major Houston esports team reveals dates, venue for first-ever home matches in 2020 – Houston Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 09/03/2019: SPGI,TRNO,CTO,LYV,BX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Millennium Mngmt Limited owns 603,659 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 18,622 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 27,124 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc invested in 37,240 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 88,279 shares. 5.63 million were accumulated by Findlay Park Partners Llp. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.11 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru reported 4,100 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 6,372 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.05% stake. Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 227,714 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 325,000 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 383,269 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $175.33 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.