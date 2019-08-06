Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Stake; K12 (LRN) Holding Maintained by Jpmorgan Chase & Company

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 180,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 269,339 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 29/05/2018 – Utah Virtual Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on June 1; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q EPS 32c; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 with Revenues of $232.9 Million; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 30/05/2018 – Insight School of Kansas to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 2; 14/05/2018 – SETDA Launches New Resource to Support K12 Interoperability; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (Call) by 17,000 shares to 49,700 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) by 87,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

