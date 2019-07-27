Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Holding; Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 3,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,934 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 76,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 8,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,773 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 55,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,965 shares. Cambridge holds 10,678 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Stack accumulated 214,988 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.66M shares. Stifel Finance invested in 1.98M shares. North Star Mgmt has 57,503 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 0.11% or 134,717 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc has 6,983 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 8.59 million shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.17% or 262,997 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings invested in 0.74% or 28,567 shares. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 280,721 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.9% or 315,323 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Mngmt Limited holds 39,800 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 298,104 shares to 435,386 shares, valued at $45.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,961 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,700 shares to 162,207 shares, valued at $32.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,718 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).