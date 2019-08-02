Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Its Stake by $9.14 Million; Tensile Capital Management Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Decreased by $9.26 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 74,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 481,052 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.95 million, up from 406,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 6.20M shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 2.88 million shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 03/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Ramps Up Gun Control Push, Hires Lobbyist; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 7.20 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,916 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.14% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 14,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 13,555 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 135,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 7,803 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc invested in 443,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Company reported 0.01% stake. 6,967 were reported by Strs Ohio. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 389,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 13,417 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp holds 7,952 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 8,995 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,600 shares to 49,642 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 43,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,172 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc reported 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jbf Capital has 21,000 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush has 1.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 48,128 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd has 61,247 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 93,262 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 8,481 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc invested 3.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hayek Kallen holds 27,397 shares. Brookstone Mngmt owns 20,466 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 724,470 shares. Grimes & holds 27,630 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or reported 54,665 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 4.17% or 2.10M shares.