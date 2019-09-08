Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Position by $641,964 as Stock Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ar Asset Management Raised Its Position

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

