Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Bislett Management Lowered Stake by $610,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 357,150 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 22,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 151,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 109,864 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 30,513 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,540 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

