Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Benin Management Has Cut Its Position; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $858,000

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20 million shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year's $1.59 per share. PEP's profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares to 395,590 shares, valued at $44.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,306 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).