Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Its Position by $6.29 Million; Blue Chip Partners Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $432,054; Share Value Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $330.37. About 2.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 51,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.19 million, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $127.37. About 2.47M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Molson Coors (TAP) Hikes Dividend: What Else You Should Know? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Hold Coca-Cola Stock Through Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: Solid Hold For This Dividend Aristocrat With Good Income And Total Return – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,902 shares to 7,283 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,419 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mgmt holds 0.77% or 34,242 shares in its portfolio. 55,718 were accumulated by Lau Assocs Limited Liability. 1,965 are owned by Evanson Asset. Ami Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 20,590 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35,474 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Moreover, Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,770 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2,700 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 17,610 shares. 330,254 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 6.63 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Burney Com has 61,692 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2,284 shares. Skba Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,440 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP owns 7,263 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 278,329 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 15,825 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt reported 3,133 shares. Security National Tru has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Insur Commerce has 19,796 shares. Groesbeck Corp Nj holds 0.62% or 2,135 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 14,641 shares. Lafayette owns 569 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. United Fire Gru stated it has 10.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Prns Management LP reported 14,601 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & reported 105,112 shares stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46,156 shares to 171,827 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,367 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.