Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Asset Management Group Upped Holding by $767,258 as Stock Price Rose; Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Price Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 3.48M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 91.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 301,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 329,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 3.56 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,320 shares. Cibc Corp owns 394,061 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 242,995 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 0.01% or 8,188 shares. Sun Life reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 153,022 shares. Assetmark reported 254 shares. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 173,323 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 1.27M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 55,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jnba, a Minnesota-based fund reported 510 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Bears Should Buy Puts on Conagra Brands Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) by 47,189 shares to 116,273 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc Ordinary by 33,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).