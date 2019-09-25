Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Asset Management Group Has Cut Holding by $1.19 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.20 Million

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 2.78M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 53.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 19,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 41,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc holds 2.02% or 31,526 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 19.48M shares. Miller Investment LP reported 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,574 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 2.07 million shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87,951 shares. Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Ca invested in 43,493 shares. Rbo And Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,509 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department invested in 47,058 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 120,986 shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Co has 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.96M shares. Wasatch Advisors has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 12,364 shares. Cohen Cap Management, California-based fund reported 227,457 shares. Smith Salley And accumulated 2.67% or 324,098 shares. Moreover, Motco has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 325,716 are held by Tctc Ltd. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Advsrs holds 436,478 shares. California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 3.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadinha And Limited Liability Co reported 282,193 shares. Fincl Advantage reported 121,488 shares stake. 328,733 are owned by Agf Investments. Btr Management Inc accumulated 4,031 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boyar Asset holds 52,151 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.