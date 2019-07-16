Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; As Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Position

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 465,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 190,295 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,523 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69M, up from 353,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 2.62M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 1.02M shares to 766,907 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 44,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,587 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Lower Despite Strong Q2 Report – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34B, Boosts Hybrid Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.13% or 3,768 shares in its portfolio. Community Tru And Invest holds 75,735 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc reported 1.57% stake. 4,655 are owned by Citizens Northern. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 201 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 24,287 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 32,493 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.02% or 72,169 shares. Fairfield Bush &, Connecticut-based fund reported 48,128 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 57,073 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,727 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Old Point Trust & Fincl Svcs N A invested 3.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hendershot Investments accumulated 61,199 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 67,361 shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.5% stake.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,643 shares, and has risen its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. 2,500 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares with value of $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Happe Michael J bought $102,163.