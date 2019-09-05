Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Advisors Preferred Increased Its Stake by $409,798; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $325,632

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $12.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1135.05. About 179,039 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.05 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 355,442 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.67% or 4,892 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kemnay Advisory Service owns 1,071 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.09% stake. Check Cap Incorporated Ca accumulated 904 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.39% stake. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lsv Asset has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lee Danner & Bass reported 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Asset invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). S Muoio & Limited Co reported 5,500 shares or 5.16% of all its holdings. 202,780 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

