Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Cut Its Position; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Decreased by $482,000 Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 574,289 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares to 416,573 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 156,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.