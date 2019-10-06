Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Tarbox Group Lowered Its Stake; Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Position in Qep Res (QEP) by $7.14 Million

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19M, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.43M market cap company. It closed at $3.15 lastly. It is up 52.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K. TRICE DAVID A had bought 15,000 shares worth $52,500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 467,185 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $37.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 11.13% or 5.97M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 35,987 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 434,540 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 819,550 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 2.64 million shares. Stifel Finance reported 28,060 shares. Franklin Res holds 14,100 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Federated Investors Pa owns 121,079 shares. Clear Street Llc invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Alpine Assoc Management Incorporated holds 0.49% or 2.30 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 384,937 shares. 56,000 were accumulated by Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Llc.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QEP Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources: Major Red Flags – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,564 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 248,650 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Lindsell Train Limited invested in 10.13% or 4.55 million shares. Creative Planning holds 797,689 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 912,734 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,380 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,714 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 105,239 are owned by World Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv has 2.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 693,900 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase holds 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.59 million shares. Winch Advisory Limited holds 0.03% or 482 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 23,229 shares.