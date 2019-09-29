Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped by $644,782 Its Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Upped 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $17.30 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 15,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.32 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 10,189 shares to 101,348 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,359 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $353.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

