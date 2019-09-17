Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Has Trimmed Holding by $958,789; Bartlett & Co Trimmed Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 59,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 1.22M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 82.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 136,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,886 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 165,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 7.77 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend (SCHD) by 15,049 shares to 165,674 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.50 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12,965 shares to 596,840 shares, valued at $65.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P National Amt (MUB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

