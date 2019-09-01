Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed by $401,502 Its Position; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 481,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.00 million, down from 484,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 5,662 shares. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acadian Asset Management accumulated 1.85% or 4.12 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7.29M shares. First Commercial Bank And Company Of Newtown owns 50,115 shares. L And S Advsrs reported 48,226 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 242,937 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 114,905 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,888 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co reported 9,505 shares. Karpus Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,754 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,132 shares to 102,094 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,696 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc holds 1.42% or 15,040 shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd owns 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,785 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,362 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Evermay Wealth Limited invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.9% or 21,005 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Company holds 85,505 shares. Baltimore holds 0.05% or 2,148 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 182,716 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc invested in 174,359 shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% or 679,390 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 341,852 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.41% or 283,770 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,040 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.