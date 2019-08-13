Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Increased Its Stake; Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 10,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.77. About 1.07 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 793.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 90,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 101,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.93. About 1.48 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares to 8,405 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,503 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

