Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Lifted by $1.17 Million Its Holding; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Market Value Rose While Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 902,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16 million, down from 913,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.85. About 8.65 million shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 97.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 9,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.12 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (NYSE:JBT) by 4,788 shares to 60,484 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.