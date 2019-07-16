Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Upped by $435,540 Its Position; Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 2.39 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 9.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M

