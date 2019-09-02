Pepsico (PEP) Position Upped by Coldstream Capital Management Inc; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 19,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 594,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.62 million, up from 574,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 654,654 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/03/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN FINL SVC & VOLKSWAGEN BANK OUTLOOK TO STABLE:MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sba Tower Trust Wireless Tower-backed Securities; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DROUGHT IN ARGENTINA TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT AGRIBUSINESS, EXPORTS, GDP; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PATAGONIA’S & GPAT’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK;; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH TO HIT HIGH WATER MARK IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY FAVORABLE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, RESILIENT CONSUMER & BUSINESS SENTIMENT; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CURO’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW – DIRECTION; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S BANKING SECTOR HAS COMPARATIVELY ROBUST METRICS & FRANCE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO POLITICAL OR EXTERNAL SHOCKS IS VERY LOW; 15/05/2018 – TURKEY LACKS TIMELY, EFFECTIVE MONETARY POLICY ACTION: MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – DEALER TIRE MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON GOODYEAR-BRIDGESTONE JV

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,592 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 162,693 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,135 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

