Pepsico (PEP) Position Maintained by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; As Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) Stock Value Rose, Thomas White International LTD Raised Position by $318,420

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 97.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 9,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 1.12 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 63,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 275,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 211,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 143,428 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 26/03/2018 – TURKCELL FINANSMAN GETS EU100M LOAN FROM BANK OF CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Turkcell Mulls USD-Denominated 10-Year Bond; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell lletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “lnvestment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – IN GENERAL MEETING, BOARD AGREED TO PROPOSE AT TOTAL NET 0.734091 LIRA PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Finansman’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell

