Pepsico (PEP) Position Maintained by Roof Eidam & Maycock; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Stake in Citigrpinc (C) Has Decreased by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Citigrpinc (C) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 18,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 578,778 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 596,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Citigrpinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

