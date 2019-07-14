Pepsico (PEP) Position Maintained by Ronna Sue Cohen; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Price Rose, Bruce & Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10289.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 748,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 755,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, up from 7,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $379.3. About 30,522 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hodges Management Inc has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marshall And Sullivan Wa accumulated 32,493 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Confluence Wealth Ltd owns 3,888 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has 1.29 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company owns 5,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 12,710 shares. The Maine-based Headinvest Limited Liability Company has invested 1.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Smart Portfolios Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 724 shares. Jbf Cap reported 21,000 shares. Tillar invested 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 34,067 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.58% or 5,070 shares. South State invested in 0.98% or 78,077 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.65 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.