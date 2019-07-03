Pepsico (PEP) Position Maintained by Capital Advisors Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69 million, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,304 were reported by Aull Monroe Investment Management Corp. 325,273 are held by Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Raymond James Assocs has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Advantage Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 800 shares. Glovista Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 3,600 shares. Caledonia Invests Pcl owns 476,767 shares or 16.13% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Nj holds 51,660 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 905,322 shares. L & S Advisors Incorporated holds 110,556 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 157,150 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak stated it has 18,792 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd accumulated 51,257 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 35,087 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na reported 100,162 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 114,919 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bbr Prns has 15,796 shares. Richard C Young Comm accumulated 19,159 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rench Wealth Inc owns 2,849 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd reported 1.37% stake. First Western Cap Management holds 2,089 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 512 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust accumulated 26,103 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 162,111 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Public Sector Pension Board has 124,716 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3.06M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 65,937 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

