Pepsico (PEP) Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted Position by $336,375

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59M shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

