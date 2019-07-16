Pepsico (PEP) Position Has Upped by Interocean Capital Llc; Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Stake in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $16.61 Million as Shares Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 887,903 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 59,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05M, up from 202,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prns Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,721 shares. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 826,183 shares. Victory Cap Inc invested in 0.09% or 717,036 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 38,716 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,022 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 510,633 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 7,430 shares. Anchor Bolt Lp invested 1.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Petrus Company Lta reported 4,664 shares stake. Amer Gru Inc reported 43,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 6,050 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). U S Invsts holds 53,848 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Smithfield Trust Company reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines Reaffirm Their Q2 Forecasts – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The stock market is inches away from a new high and the Fed could push it over the top – CNBC” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Care.com Survey Finds Rising Cost of Child Care Is Causing Families to Save Less, Work Less, Spend Less, And Have Fewer Children – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Airlines Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SAVE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayer Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 Adr by 28,320 shares to 28,733 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY).