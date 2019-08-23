Pepsico (PEP) Position Has Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc; Lincoln National Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Fulton State Bank Na invested in 0.26% or 29,802 shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.91% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 451,169 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Invest Ltd Liability has invested 2.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 4.96M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Capital Research Glob holds 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5.78 million shares. Optimum Inv reported 8,163 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Management Limited Com has invested 1.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested in 1.35M shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated stated it has 0.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 108,735 shares. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 31,414 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tortoise Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 2.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 2.29% stake. Consulate has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 937,866 shares. 4,095 were accumulated by Foyston Gordon And Payne. E&G Advsr LP owns 15,348 shares. Greenwich Mgmt Inc has 17,319 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,764 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 5,520 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel has 208,136 shares.