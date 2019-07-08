Pepsico (PEP) Position Has Boosted by Advisors Preferred Llc; Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.32 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $199.92. About 21.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 3.65 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) Fords Gin Buyout to Enhance Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Balanced Risk-Reward for Keurig Dr Pepper: Stock Up 18% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 6,804 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,628 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 4.05% stake. Prudential Financial invested in 0.73% or 3.55M shares. Choate Investment Advsr invested in 0.22% or 29,947 shares. First Retail Bank accumulated 321,270 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 19.51M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,859 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com has 606,356 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 6,583 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2.02 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability invested 1.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.73M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 25,756 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Inv Management Ltd invested in 16,110 shares. 183,362 were reported by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Communication invested in 3.31% or 107,996 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability Corp invested in 311,653 shares or 6.94% of the stock. Callahan Advisors Lc holds 3.8% or 107,355 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability holds 46,951 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. 136,363 were reported by Hallmark Mgmt. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com holds 1.19% or 53,473 shares. Johnson Fin Grp invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fisher Asset Ltd Company reported 12.77 million shares stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company owns 15,963 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 66,944 are held by Shufro Rose & Lc. 48,301 were reported by Sterneck Mngmt. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 67,905 shares or 2.13% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.