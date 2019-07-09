Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Its Stake; Celgene (CELG) Holder Symons Capital Management Increased Position by $2.09 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 10,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.64 million, up from 297,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 5.60 million shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth reported 20,916 shares. Strategic invested in 47,962 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Tiemann Ltd Llc reported 2,382 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 564,112 shares. The New York-based Alesco Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spinnaker holds 0.51% or 41,204 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 16,522 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.92M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.22% or 29,947 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.6% or 59,689 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.42% or 52,939 shares. 73,346 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. Bokf Na owns 261,836 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,921 shares to 171,875 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 42,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fairfax Limited Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 137,925 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 96,774 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt has 3,375 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Bender Robert & Associates accumulated 52,623 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Pggm Investments has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 159,679 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru owns 9,822 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baillie Gifford & Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 78,398 shares. 272 are held by Archford Strategies Lc. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 15,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sib Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45,477 shares. 389,711 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com.