Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $329,400; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increases Position in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 62.19% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 11,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,996 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 185,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 67,112 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $125,755 activity. Spurling David A sold 711 shares worth $22,484.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 11,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 13,787 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 3,560 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 12,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.12 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company owns 10,660 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.28% or 230,146 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 14,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 1,329 shares. 1,086 were reported by Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 15,661 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 326,808 shares to 558,712 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 97,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

