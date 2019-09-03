Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $211.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Ltd has 1.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fruth Mngmt reported 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.54% or 16,816 shares. Moreover, Old Republic Corp has 1.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arbor Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 4,824 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 282,192 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 51,062 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 1.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 40,311 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. One Mngmt Ltd has 4,905 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.17% or 33,508 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,089 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foundry Prns Ltd Co stated it has 263,039 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 105,540 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 19.87 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 5.87 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 135,946 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 41,361 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate accumulated 103,859 shares. Family Management Corporation reported 1.65% stake. Btc Mgmt, Iowa-based fund reported 72,135 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Company invested in 69,578 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 172,586 shares stake. 17,785 are held by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).