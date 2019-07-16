Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Its Holding; As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Share Value Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,009 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 99,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 4.89M shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares to 46,980 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares to 115,938 shares, valued at $29.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

