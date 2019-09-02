Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Stake; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut by $69.46 Million

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG)

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares to 122,344 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 50,348 shares. Amg Funds Limited owns 10,378 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 4.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.99M shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.36% or 2.74M shares. Citigroup invested in 679,390 shares. Sonata Cap Gru invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cibc Asset Management invested in 276,737 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Llc has 4,433 shares. Sit Investment holds 234,870 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 3,759 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,683 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp invested in 0.08% or 2,225 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc accumulated 6,133 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 512 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 2.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $50.67M for 74.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.