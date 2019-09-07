Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Commerce Bank Has Raised Its Holding; Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased General Mills (GIS) Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 12,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 804,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.64M, up from 792,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,209 shares to 109,440 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,659 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,150 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,084 shares. Coldstream Management holds 0.35% or 32,961 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,813 shares. Montag A And owns 129,489 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. 307,948 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.45% or 42,478 shares in its portfolio. First Finance In holds 3,693 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Communications Of Virginia Va owns 1.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 116,533 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Llc owns 355,039 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advisors Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,621 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has 3,495 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 106,354 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.01% or 3,592 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,799 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 4,122 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 720 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 14,501 shares. 151,847 were accumulated by Hightower Tru Lta. The California-based Rnc Capital Management Limited Co has invested 2.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nbt Bank N A owns 21,110 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 15,160 were reported by Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation. Swiss Commercial Bank has 2.70 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Piershale Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 7,462 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gorman (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 24,103 shares to 87,211 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

