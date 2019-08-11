Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Has Upped by $435,540 Its Position; Samlyn Capital Raised Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $33.82 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 57.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 348,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 954,282 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29 million, up from 605,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57,245 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,479 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sageworth Tru Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 413 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited reported 7,118 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keystone Financial Planning Inc reported 59,693 shares. Newfocus Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,287 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,185 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,185 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.03 million shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has 17,383 shares. First Western Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,089 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 162,111 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 692,047 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,583 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.25% or 3,091 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 755,652 shares to 846,113 shares, valued at $45.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 16,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,377 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).