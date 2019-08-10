Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Central Secs Com (CET) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Cut Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 11,769 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 63,192 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 47,529 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Inc Inc Llp has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 23,223 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 7,717 shares. 1607 Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 357,501 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 25,925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,481 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr reported 29,342 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore Communications Il reported 9,020 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 33,333 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 9,482 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 32,839 shares. 24,970 are held by First Manhattan Co.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Lucara Second Quarter 2019 Results to be Released Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2019 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures – Stockhouse” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Revised Calculation of Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,794 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Washington-based Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 29.91M shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Company has invested 1.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 150 are owned by Loeb Prtn. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.26% or 37,645 shares in its portfolio. 1.44M are held by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cranbrook Wealth has 3,085 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28,999 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.36% or 2.74M shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).