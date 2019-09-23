Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Stake; Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) Stake Maintained by First City Capital Management Inc

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 34,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 27,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 663,710 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 9,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance Corporation has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 23,052 shares in its portfolio. 126,833 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 79,404 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 13,500 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 7,816 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 2,874 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 31,104 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 733,855 shares. Ims Capital Management has 3,732 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 98,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors owns 58 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whirlpool Trades Sharply Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation Takes Community Day Global in 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,251 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 1.45% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 289,362 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Arbor Investment Limited holds 4,827 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt reported 892 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs stated it has 6,535 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stifel Fin holds 0.68% or 2.02 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 4.79 million shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 74,763 shares. Howe Rusling holds 90,736 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 128,492 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,085 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 693,900 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Truepoint holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,618 shares.